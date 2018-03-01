DuPont Steilacoom AUSA is Proud to Announce the 3rd Annual Hoops 4 Heroes

Submitted by DuPont-Steilacoom Subchapter of AUSA

Join us for AUSA’s 3rd annual Hoops 4 Heroes basketball game and watch The Soldiers face off against the 1st Responders. The Soldiers won in 2016 and the 1st Responders won in 2017, so this nail biting rematch will be one you don’t want to miss! We will also be featuring a fun and entertaining half time show that will not disappoint.

“I’m so excited for this year’s game! While we (the AUSA) always love an opportunity to support those that serve, this year’s game is more than that. With this being our 3rd annual event, the team’s wins are one to one. I can’t wait to see who takes home the trophy this year!” says Karen Getchell of Patriot’s Landing and President of AUSA DuPont-Steilacoom Subchapter.

Hoops 4 Heroes will be held on Thursday March 8th at 6pm at Pierce College Lakewood, 9401 Farwest Drive SW in Lakewood in the health and fitness center.

Admission to the game is by donation, so there will be no required ticket price. We will also be selling raffle tickets for a multitude of prizes including a large flat-screen tv, signed basket balls, and gift baskets. All proceeds will benefit the DuPont-Steilacoom Subchapter of AUSA, which works to support our Army and National Guard here at JBLM.

For more information contact Karen Getchell at (253)343-4868 or kgetchell@patriotslanding.com or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/774054192782329/