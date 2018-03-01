Charity Basketball Game proceeds to support Tyee Elementary 4th Grader

Submitted by Baron Coleman

All proceeds from the 9th Annual Cops versus Teachers Charity Basketball Game (March 29, 2018, 6:30 pm tip-off) will benefit a Tyee Park Elementary School 4th grader named Madison Middleton.

Maddie is the true definition of the word “fighter” and teaches us all that life is worth living, and to never give up. All her life she has battled a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). Having HLHS, means that Maddie’s heart was not developed correctly at birth and her heart cannot pump oxygen rich blood properly. For the last two years, this has required Maddie to be on an oxygen tank, and in her 10 short years, she has undergone 4 open heart surgeries and many other medical procedures. As you can imagine, the medical cost has placed an emotional and financial burden on the family.

The basketball game is a donation only event and the proceeds from the gate, concession stand and raffle will help Maddie’s family to support their medical costs.