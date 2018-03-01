Alison McDougall pages for Rep. Christine Kilduff

Alison McDougall, a student at Charles Wright Academy, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Alison is the daughter of Tina and Drew McDougall of Steilacoom.

Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.