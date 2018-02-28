National Veterans Creative Arts Competition coming to VA March 1-3

March 1st thru the 3rd is the annual Creative Arts Festival at American Lake V.A. in Lakewood. They are judged before the Festival starts, so some will have ribbons on them. Some artists will be present, so come and give them some feedback. There will be some light refreshments.

Some winners will go on to the National Creative Arts Festival. The American Legion Auxiliary provides help to those who plan to travel to National. There are so many categories of art! Come and enjoy. Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 2pm. This is in Building 9 at American Lake, the Auditorium across from Bldg 81.