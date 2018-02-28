Mosquito Zappers, Wind-Up Toilets, Mini-Microscopes and Teachers

If you have never been to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center, you owe a day of amazement to yourself and your family.

“Discover innovations and inventions that are helping to create a world where every person has the opportunity to live a healthy and productive life. Immerse yourself in debates about education, health and poverty. Take action on a cause that you care about.”

The saga of the Foldscopes (with serialized articles in The Suburban Times) continues. The Johnny Appleseed of Microbiology, Richard Dorsett presented and demonstrated the origami-based pocket-sized microscope to two gatherings of Washington State teachers on a recent Saturday at the foundation. In between classes we took a tour of the Discovery Center and then experienced a fantastic presentation on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) in the guise of an update on the renovation of the Seattle Space Needle. I can hardly wait until construction is complete, but the word is that you should visit it now for an even better idea of how change is evolving this iconic Washington landmark . . . for the better.

At the Discovery Center. There was more to see than I could hope to learn in only a few minutes. One was a mosquito screen that uses the electrical charge of the insect itself to release a bug spray. The second was The Nano Membrane Toilet – Treating human waste on-site without external energy or water. – www.nanomembranetoilet.org/ – it winds-up like a watch by opening and closing the toilet seat. It incinerates solids and uses no external energy or water.

Foldscope articles published in The Suburban Times were read from the east coast of America and half-way around the world to southeast Asia. Richard used up the last of the initial purchase of Foldscopes donated by the Rotary Club of Tacoma plus part of an additional delivery of several hundred more. Donations are still needed to carry out the delivery of fully functional microscopes to inquiring minds. Richard is also primed to give demonstrations to local organizations about his trip, the teachers he met, the students he helped, and the Foldscopes.