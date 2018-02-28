Former Raider Coach Mike Nadeau Gets First Win at Cal State San Bernardino

Pierce Raiders Baseball Coach Mike Nadeau’s new team Cal State University San Bernardino got their first wins this weekend. Coach Nadeau had taken over after a 15-35 season in 2017 at CSUSB, and he knew they might struggle as they got into 2018. Looking for his first win at the NCAA Division II level seemed difficult to start the year.

The team started with eight losses in a row to start 2018. This weekend that all changed. The team played #21 ranked Cal State East Bay this weekend, and they started the five game series losing the eight straight game, 10-2. Things changed in game two on Saturday. The CSUSB Coyotes ended up winning 4-3 to get the win. On Sunday, they ended up keeping the winning going getting the victory, 3-1 in the rubber game.

Cal State University San Bernardino Sports Information Officer Mark Reinhiller said, “a nationally-ranked conference foe made for an extra-special way to end the month of February with CSUSB taking the final game of its series against No. 21 Cal State Monterey Bay 3-1 on Sunday.” Nadeau has been a fan favorite in Lakewood after winning the 2012 NWAC Baseball Championship for the first time in the school’s history.

Nadeau left Pierce College in 2013 after being offered an assistant coaching position at NCAA Division I team, Seattle University. During the summer of 2017 he accepted the position at Cal State University San Bernardino in San Bernardino, CA.

Congrats on your first win Coach Nadeau this weekend.

