Douglass pages for Sen. O’Ban

Katrina Douglass,an eighth grader at Hudtloff Middle School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Katrina was one of 33 students who served as Senate pages for the seventh week of the 2018 legislative session.

She was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban R-Pierce County. The 28th District senator serves Pierce County including Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“I’m glad Katrina got to page with us this week, she did a great job” O’Ban said. “It’s nice to see so many teens interested in the legislative process.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I became a page because I thought it would be really interesting and fun to learn about the legislature,” Katrina said. Her favorite part was getting to see behind the scenes at the Capitol and getting to know the legislative process.

Katrina, the 14-year-old daughter of Matthew and Catherine Douglass of Lakewood enjoys choir, drama, travel, hiking and mountain biking

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/