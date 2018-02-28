Pierce College Men’s Basketball team has played well in the second half of its league season. So good, that the Raiders could end up in the playoffs. A lot has to happen on Wednesday night (Feb. 28) to make that happen, but we are getting it set up for a tentative game vs. Centralia on Friday, March 2nd at 7:00 p.m. at the Health Ed. Ctr.

The Raiders will need to get a win on the road vs. Green River Gators on Wednesday night. They also will need Centralia to upset Highline. If this all happens, all three teams will end up tied at 6-8 in league.

The Raiders are hoping to make a return trip to the NWAC playoffs in Everett starting on March 10th-11th. Pierce played Walla Walla C.C. last year, but they fell 69-67. Walla Walla ended up winning 2017 NWAC Championship. The 2018 NWAC Basketball Selection Show will be on Sunday, March 4th at 3 p.m. at NWACSportsNetwork. More information will be available following both team’s games on Wednesday night. Stay tuned here at Pierceraiders.com .

Source: Berth to NWAC Comes Down to Final League Game. – Pierce College Athletics