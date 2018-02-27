Xander Sieverson pages for Rep. Kilduff

OLYMPIA– Xander Sieverson, a student at Curtis Jr. High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Xander is the son of Carmelle and Christopher Sieverson of University Place.

Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings. Xander was a 7th grade senator at his school and enjoyed learning more about Washington government during his page experience.