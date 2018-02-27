Volleyball Officials Wanted

The Tacoma-Pierce County Volleyball Officials Board is in need of individuals who are interested in officiating middle school, junior high, senior high, college, and recreation department volleyball matches throughout Pierce County and portions of King, Thurston and King County in close proximity to Pierce County. Line judges are also needed A comprehensive training program is offered for all new officials and the opportunities to advance in the organization are extensive.

For students, retirees, or former athletes looking to re-connect with a sport, officiating high school sports is also an excellent way to earn some extra income and provide a great service to the teams.

Registration is now being accepted for the spring middle school programs in Auburn, Federal Way, Sumner, Buckley, and Enumclaw that begin in mid-April. Training sessions will be held April 9-12 from 6:00-9:00pm. To sign up as an official, fees and registration forms are due no later than March 29th.

For additional information on becoming a volleyball official, please contact Marc Blau at 253-677-2872.