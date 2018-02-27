Support Raider baseball teams during a home game this season!

The Pierce College Raider baseball season is finally here! Come out to a home game this season and show your support for these hard-working student athletes. All men’s baseball games take place at Mount Tahoma High School. Women’s Softball home games take place at Puyallup’s Heritage Field.
Men’s Baseball home games
Pierce vs. Bellevue
March 4 at 11 a.m.
Pierce vs. Big Bend
March 25 at 10 a.m.
Pierce vs. Everett
March 25 at 4 p.m.
Pierce vs. Lower Columbia
April 4 at 3 p.m.
Pierce vs. Grays Harbor
April 8 at 1 p.m.
Pierce vs. Centralia
April 15 at 1 p.m.
Pierce vs. Green River
April 21 at 1 p.m.
Pierce vs. Lower Columbia
April 29 at 1 p.m.
Pierce vs. Tacoma
May 5 at 1 p.m.
Pierce vs. Grays Harbor
May 11 at 1 p.m.
Women’s Softball
Pierce vs. Douglas
March 17 at 2 p.m.
Pierce vs. Olympic
March 31 at noon
Pierce vs. Highline
April 7 at noon
Pierce vs. Skagit Valley
April 10 at 4 p.m.
Pierce vs. Bellevue
April 13 at 4 p.m.
Pierce vs. Everett
April 18 at 4 p.m.
Pierce vs. Shoreline
April 28 at noon
Pierce vs. Edmonds
May 5 at noon
Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.