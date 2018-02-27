Support Raider baseball teams during a home game this season!

The Pierce College Raider baseball season is finally here! Come out to a home game this season and show your support for these hard-working student athletes. All men’s baseball games take place at Mount Tahoma High School. Women’s Softball home games take place at Puyallup’s Heritage Field.

Men’s Baseball home games

Pierce vs. Bellevue

March 4 at 11 a.m.

Pierce vs. Big Bend

March 25 at 10 a.m.

Pierce vs. Everett

March 25 at 4 p.m.

Pierce vs. Lower Columbia

April 4 at 3 p.m.

Pierce vs. Grays Harbor

April 8 at 1 p.m.

Pierce vs. Centralia

April 15 at 1 p.m.

Pierce vs. Green River

April 21 at 1 p.m.

Pierce vs. Lower Columbia

April 29 at 1 p.m.

Pierce vs. Tacoma

May 5 at 1 p.m.

Pierce vs. Grays Harbor

May 11 at 1 p.m.

Women’s Softball

Pierce vs. Douglas

March 17 at 2 p.m.

Pierce vs. Olympic

March 31 at noon

Pierce vs. Highline

April 7 at noon

Pierce vs. Skagit Valley

April 10 at 4 p.m.

Pierce vs. Bellevue

April 13 at 4 p.m.

Pierce vs. Everett

April 18 at 4 p.m.

Pierce vs. Shoreline

April 28 at noon

Pierce vs. Edmonds

May 5 at noon

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.