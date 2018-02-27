Raiders Split in First Home Doubleheader vs. Olympic. – Pierce College Athletics

Pierce College Raiders Baseball team (1-3) needed to have a good doubleheader in its home opener on Sunday. Not only did it want to leave the fans happy, but they had struggled during their opening doubleheader on the road at Edmonds on Saturday. The Raiders lost Saturday’s games, 8-0 and 5-0 on the road. Game one of the home opener went well until the fourth inning when Cole Chambers hit a grand slam for the Olympic Rangers (1-1).

Freshman Maples, Jamie (Seattle, Wa., West Seattle) ended up giving five runs in his four innings for the Raiders. Maples pitched well besides the grand slam, giving up five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Freshman Ashton Dulfer (Vashon, Wa., Vashon) gave up three hits in four innings with four strikeouts to receive the loss. Dulfer gave up an RBI single to Ranger’s Hunter Blunt for the loss.

The Raiders were able to chase the Rangers in game one when Sophomore Jaryn Nakamoto (Alea, Hi., Alea) advanced to first base on a single and then moves to second on a pass ball. Nakamoto then scored on Sophomore Rylan Cratsenberg (Federal Way, WA, Federal Way) double. Cratsenberg then scored when Hudson Byorick (Auburn, Wa., Auburn Mountainview)’s ground ball was bobbled by the Ranger’s first baseman. Unfortunately, the Raiders could not add to the score in the final two innings. Pierce ends up losing the first game, 6-5.

Sophomore Ty Swanson (Federal Way, Wa., Decatur) was 3-4 for the Raiders in the first game. Freshman Chris Roy (Lacey, Wa., Timberline) was 3-3 with an RBI. Freshman Tyler Fox (Puyallup, Wa., Cascade Christian), was 3-4 in the loss.

Hudson Byorick felt great with a triple in the first game. Byorick has been returning from a medical leave last season. Byorick said, “it feels great to be back playing. It is fun to be back with my teammates. It felt great today to be out hitting. Great to get my bat going. It felt incredible to hit some barrel and make a big hit.”

The second game started right away for a Raiders with an RBI triple from Sophomore Rylan Cratsenberg after a single from Sophomore Ty Swanson. With the Raiders and the Rangers tied at 2-2 in the fifth inning, Pierce would take control. Ty Swanson would hit a triple and then score on a sacrifice fly from Nakamoto. Hudson Byorick would then gain second base on a right field error. Rylan Cratsenberg would then advance to second on a double. Rylan Cratsenberg would then score on an unearned error by the shortstop.

The Raiders end up getting their first win of the year by winning game two, 5-3. Freshman Tucker Stroup (Lacey, Wa., Timberline) would then get the win after giving up four hits in four and a third innnings. Stroup would give up one walk and have six strikeouts. Sophomore Foust (Auburn, Wa., Auburn) would then finish the game with the save working his way through the ninth inning.

Ty Swanson made a difference in the leadoff spot going 2-3 with a triple in the win. Rylan Cratsenberg would have a double and triple in the second game.

The coaching staff was excited about ending the day with a win. Assistant Coach Elliot Morris said, “There are a lot of positives from this game. We are working ahead in a positive manner. Over the weekend, we felt good about the work by Tucker Stroup and Dominic Agron (Covington, Kentlake) (on Saturday). It was also great seeing Byorick playing again and being in the lineup.” The coaches were not sure how the first weekend would go with the number of freshman pitchers being in the games. Morris said, “They learned really quickly and they performed well. They performed well and we thought it would be happen. They are about where we thought they would be right now.”

Hudson Byorick felt better about getting the first win saying, “It felt good to win. Pitching was alright on Saturday and earlier today, but they went out and played well in the second game. The last game showed what we could really do.”

The Raiders will have the week to get ready for the next set of doubleheaders. Pierce will visit Courter Field in Bellevue, WA. in a doubleheader at Bellevue College on Saturday, March 3rd. The Raiders will then return home on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. against Bellevue College at Mt. Tahoma H.S. Baseball Field. Both game will be on Live Stats at NWACSports.org. Bellevue College (0-2) was defeated in a doubleheader in Yakima on Saturday vs. Yakima Valley (13-6 and 6-5).

Source: Raiders Split in First Home Doubleheader vs. Olympic. – Pierce College Athletics