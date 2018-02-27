“Pray Against Darkness!” at High Schools on Good Friday, March 30, 5 pm

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld

“Pray Against Darkness!” on Friday, March 30 at 5 pm, Good Friday. Gather with Christian ministry leaders, parents and children as we pray for our communities. Regardless of weather, faithful people will gather on public sidewalks by our area high schools to pray for the guidance, safety and protection of our nation’s children. Simply show up and pray. Invite friends, family and neighbors!

According to the Bible, it is the responsibility of adults in our culture to provide for faithful and moral leadership to protect our children. Also, God’s Word explains that our war isn’t an “earthly” battle, but it is a spiritual battle against evil:

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

(Ephesians 6:12)

For more information, visit www.stephenneufeld.com/ or, call (253) 318-7013 and leave a message.