Submitted by Serene Cook

Next Saturday Only, the Lakewood Institute of Theater will perform the Musical Singing in the Rain. It is a great theater and a great production. Tickets are only $10. Show times are Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11am and 3pm.

You can purchase tickets online at: tix4.centerstageticketing.com/sites/lakewood_washington/showdates.php?s_id=141

or visit the box office:

Lakewood Playhouse

5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd.

Lakewood, WA 98499