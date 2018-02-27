Free community event to discuss mental health

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Pierce County teamed up with Clover Park Technical College and The Healing Field to offer a free showing of the documentary Crazywise, a thought-provoking film that explores what can be learned from people around the world who have turned their psychological crises into a positive, transformative experience.

The screening is March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Clover Park Technical College’s McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard in Lakewood. The event includes a panel-led community conversation immediately following the film. Mental health professionals from Greater Lakes Mental Health will also be available to answer questions.

Complimentary tea and treats will be served. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for $1 each with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit NAMI Pierce County. Tickets are free, but attendees must register for the event and show proof of registration to enter. More information