Wilson High talent presents ‘High School Musical’

The talented students of Wilson High school bring to life the characters for the hit movie “High School Musical.”

Under the direction of Chris Serface, Managing Artistic Director of Tacoma Little Theatre, 30 of Wilson’s most talented actors, singers, dancers and technicians participate in the production. Zachary Kellogg handles musical direction and Jill Heinecke does choreography.

“High School Musical” tells of the typical problems encountered by a group of students at East High; issues like first love, friends and family and balancing their classes and extra curricular activities.

The play opens on the first day after winter break. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new term. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. The characters sing and dance their way through turmoil to a happy ending.

“High School Musical” has only three performances, Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m, and March 3, a Saturday matinee and evening performance at 2 and 7 p.m. respectively.

Tickets are $10 for students and youth and $15 for all others. Tickets may be purchased in person at the auditorium or at the Wilson High School office at 1202 N Orchard Street, Tacoma, (253) 571-6000, where all performances are held.