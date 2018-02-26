Solutions for school shootings

Submitted by Evelyn Twomey

As I listen to all the talk about gun control, and other ideas about making schools safe for students, and teachers, I wonder… It seems to me first step should be, keep everyone out of the schools who do not work there. So my solution to that would be to put locks on the doors. Locks that would let the students and the teachers out, but no one could come in from outside. It is a safe, sensible solution. Since the front entry doors are by the offices, someone could go to the door when a door bell rings… I know that many places already have this style lock.