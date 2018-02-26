HomeGoods opening new University Place store March 4

Off-price home décor retailer, HomeGoods, will open a new store in University Place on Sunday, March 4th at 8:00 a.m. The 19,775 square-foot store is located in the Green Firs Towne Center at 3800 Bridgeport Way West. The new University Place location will be the ninth in the Seattle market.

HomeGoods offers high-quality merchandise at unbelievable values—with prices significantly less than department and specialty stores. From top brands and designers to unique finds from all over the world, HomeGoods offers an inspiring selection in countless styles for every room of the house.

“Our shopping experience is unlike any other retailer; our amazing values, designer brands and unique assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” states John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods. “Our stores help make houses feel like home. Our high-quality merchandise at incredible prices allows shoppers to express themselves through their décor and create a home that truly reflects who they are for less than they expect. We are thrilled to provide University Place shoppers with this exhilarating shopping experience.”

HomeGoods will support the University Place community by hiring store management and associates from the local area. The University Place store is expected to fill approximately 65 full and part-time positions.

HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, gourmet kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kid’s décor and toys, outdoor living, pet accessories, storage, workspace and more. HomeGoods offers shoppers inspiration via their blog Design Happy found on Homegoods.com, their app, The Goods, Facebook , Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Tumblr.

Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Special Grand Opening Day hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For additional HomeGoods locations, please visit Homegoods.com.

For store and product images, please visit newsroom.homegoods.com.

HomeGoods operates more than 650 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of October 28, 2017, TJX operated over 4,000 stores including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post, and Homesense, as well as tjmaxx.com and sierratradingpost.com, in the U.S.; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls in Canada; and TK Maxx in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, as well as Homesense in the U.K. and Ireland, and tkmaxx.com in the U.K.