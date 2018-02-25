Where is Truth, Transparency and Trust in Dupont?

Submitted by Judy Norris

Where is truth, transparency and trust in our fair city? First the mayor says freestanding warehouses are off the table. Then he says build the warehouses on Old Fort Lake. What do you really believe, Mr. Mayor?

Monster warehouses are back on the table. Please contact our mayor at mcourts@dupont.wa.gov if you wish to seek clarification on his views about warehouses on Old Fort Lake. If you wish to hear his public statements on freestanding warehouses, view the video posted on www.facebook.com/Save-Our-City-DuPont-WA-1488105051312520/.

Better still, come and tell the City Council at the Public Hearing on Tuesday, 27 Feb at 7 pm that their vote to uphold the codes that prohibit freestanding/distribution warehouses on Old Fort Lake will be overturned if they don’t vote to uphold the will of the people, the planning commission and their own council.