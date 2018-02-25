Raiders Get Big Win To Stay in NWAC Playoff Contention. – Pierce College Athletics

Freshman Matavai Asaeli (Tacoma, WA., Washington H.S.) had a great game to lead the Raiders against Centralia Trailblazers (5-8 league, 9-19 overall), 82-72. Asaeli had 21 points to lead Pierce (5-8 league, 7-19 overall). “It still has not hit me yet (having a great night). It was just another win for us and I was doing what I could to help the team,” said Asaeli. The team has bought in during the second half of the season.

The team lost thirteen straight games after their win over Skagit Valley C.C. on December 9th, but they have won five of seven games during the last part of January and during February. It has made an impact on the league schedule, as they now have an opportunity to make the playoffs if they win over Green River on Wednesday and Centralia wins. This could create a three way tie for the fourth place bid to the NWAC Championships in Everett in March. “Buying in is tough when you are losing. It is too easy to point the blame.

Since we have been taking care of our own part and what we can do we can control a lot more. We are just happy to be in the picture at this point,” says Asaeli.The team has played better despite the fact that Rakeem Hughey, a sophomore leader, has been hurt for several games. Asaeli went on to say, “We are all working to do the work. This was a big win for us, especially with Rakeem hurt. Both of our sophomores have made a role this season, they have brought us poise and understaning of the game. I hope to be in that leadership role a year from now myself to make a difference.”

Freshman Barinder Sandhu (Des Moines, WA., Mt. Rainier H.S.)(13 pts.) and Freshman Tavon DiPalma (Waynesville, MO., Waynesville H.S. ) (11 points and 11 rebounds) both had excellent games to provide leadership while Hughey sat. The other sophomore Ronnie Roberson, was in position to lead bringing in 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Raiders.

Pierce will now play on Wednesday at Green River C.C. (3-10 league, 5-22 overall) at 8:00 p.m. in Auburn. The Raiders will hope for a win, but they will also be looking at the Centralia vs. Highline game that starts at 8:00 p.m.. Highline C.C. defeated Lower Columbia C.C. in double overtime to win, 82-75 tonight.

Pierce’s Women’s team fell, 58-50. Sydney Dewitt (Federal Way, WA., Federal Way H.S. ) had 29 pts. for the Raiders.

Source: Raiders Get Big Win To Stay in NWAC Playoff Contention. – Pierce College Athletics