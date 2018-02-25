O’Ban: capital budget provides funding for community pool in Fircrest

The state Senate Friday night passed its supplemental capital budget, which includes projects that would benefit the 28th Legislative District.

“The capital budget contains funding for great community projects,” said Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place. “It is important that we invest in local projects that make a positive and lasting difference in our community”.

This capital budget would provide the city of Fircrest $750,000 for the construction of an outdoor public pool to replace the current pool that was built in 1962. The current pool has had several problems, including an unlevel deck and aging mechanical equipment. Building a new pool would fix these problems and provide more amenities. The project is anticipated to take about 16 months to complete.

The budget also would provide more resources for mental health, as Western State Hospital would receive $27 million for two additional forensic wards.

The supplemental capital budget updates the 2017-19 capital budget passed earlier this session.