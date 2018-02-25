Learn about mental illness and recovery during special event on March 3

For the past 37 years, Pierce College has provided education services to patients and their families at Western State Hospital. The college operates the hospital’s Patient and Family Education Services, and works hard to educate the public on issues surrounding mental health. During a special event on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is invited to attend Community Conversations at the hospital to gain a better understanding of mental illness and recovery.

Workshops with presenters from state and local agencies will focus on how past trauma can result in emotional distress. Participants will learn how the hospital helps patients become better equipped for recovery, while state and local agencies will explore continuity of care in the community.

Community Conversations events are designed to provide guests with ongoing training and education, increased knowledge of community supports and networks, and opportunities to celebrate and share patient and family successes. Agencies and presenters in attendance include the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, Western State Hospital, the Tacoma/Pierce County Health Department, Disability Rights Washington, the City of Lakewood, and the Aging and Long-Term Support Administration.

Community Conversations will take place on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Building 10 of Western State Hospital, located at 9601 Steilacoom Blvd., SW in Lakewood. Anyone interested in attending the event should register in advance.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.