Bates: Gov. Inslee appoints new trustee to Bates Technical College board

Effective Feb. 23, Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Department of Early Learning Director Heather Moss to serve on the Bates Technical College Board of Trustees.

Prior to joining the Department of Early Learning as the deputy director in 2014, Moss was the deputy director at Child Care Aware of Washington. Her previous experience in Washington state government includes serving nine years as a research analyst with the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, and another five years as both a budget and policy analyst for the Office of Financial Management. She has also worked as an adjunct faculty member of The Evergreen State College. Moss holds a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Washington, and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Montana.

“We welcome Heather as our newest trustee, and I look forward to her advocacy at the college,” said Interim Bates President Dr. Lin Zhou. “Her valuable public sector leadership experience is a perfect fit for our college, which offers nearly 50 career education programs, including a robust Child Studies department and Early Learning Center .”

Moss fills the unexpired term of Lillian Hunter, who departed in December following a successful election to the Tacoma City Council. Moss joins trustees Tony Anderson, chair Layne Bladow, Christina Blocker and vice-chair Cathy Pearsall-Stipek.

Gov. Inslee appoints a five-member board of trustees composed of community representatives to govern Bates Technical College. The board’s role is to establish and review college policies and oversee the general management of the college. The board also sets the college’s strategic direction, approves budgets, appoints the president, represents the public interest, and functions to ensure the basic fiscal integrity of the college.

For more information about the college’s Board of Trustees, go to www.bates.ctc.edu/Governance .

