Annual Sukiyaki Dinner to delight diners this Sunday in Tacoma

Submitted by Debby Abe
The Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s popular sukiyaki dinner returns for four brief hours on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Don’t miss this annual community fundraiser featuring sukiyaki, a traditional Japanese hot pot dish of thinly sliced beef, vegetables and tofu simmered in a sweet soy broth. The sukiyaki is cooked fresh at the temple.
Other dishes will include teriyaki chicken and miso soup, plus mochi (sweet rice) cupcakes and mochi ice cream.
Visitors can dine in the temple’s social hall or order take-out. Proceeds support the temple.
Get there early before your favorites sell out!
Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Dinner
Sunday, March 4, 2018
11 am – 3 pm
Free admission. Menu items range from $1 to $13.
Tacoma Buddhist Temple
1717 S. Fawcett Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Three blocks up the hill from University of Washington Tacoma
www.tacomabt.org
For more information, contact the temple at:
(253) 627-1417
info@tacomabt.org
Comments
Steve says
Sukiyaki is amazing! That place by H-mart (Kyoto?) makes a pretty good one all the time