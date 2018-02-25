Annual Sukiyaki Dinner to delight diners this Sunday in Tacoma

Submitted by Debby Abe

The Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s popular sukiyaki dinner returns for four brief hours on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Don’t miss this annual community fundraiser featuring sukiyaki, a traditional Japanese hot pot dish of thinly sliced beef, vegetables and tofu simmered in a sweet soy broth. The sukiyaki is cooked fresh at the temple.

Other dishes will include teriyaki chicken and miso soup, plus mochi (sweet rice) cupcakes and mochi ice cream.

Visitors can dine in the temple’s social hall or order take-out. Proceeds support the temple.

Get there early before your favorites sell out!

Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Dinner

Sunday, March 4, 2018

11 am – 3 pm

Free admission. Menu items range from $1 to $13.

Tacoma Buddhist Temple

1717 S. Fawcett Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402

Three blocks up the hill from University of Washington Tacoma

www.tacomabt.org

For more information, contact the temple at:

(253) 627-1417

info@tacomabt.org