Pierce College ranked among best community colleges in the country

In a new study released by WalletHub.com , Pierce College was ranked as the 22nd best community college in the country, and No. 2 in the state for affordability and quality education.

The study compared more than 700 member institutions of the American Association of Community Colleges across 14 key indicators of affordability and quality. Analysts reviewed a range of factors such as the cost of in-state tuition and fees, student/faculty ratios, and graduation rates.

Colleges were also ranked based on educational outcomes, including retention, transfer rates and career outcomes. More information about the study is available here.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.