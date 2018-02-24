Inspections and work to replace original surface of I-5 bring overnight lane, ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 have multiple overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled the week of Feb. 26.

The closures are necessary so crews can inspect and repair drainage structures and continue replacing the original surface on southbound I-5. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time. Signed detours are in place for night ramp closures.

Ramp and lane closures

Monday, Feb. 26

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

No ramp closures are scheduled. Single and double overnight lane closures on both directions of I-5 are scheduled between L Street and S. 56th Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, March 1

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, March 2

Northbound I-5 c/d to SR 7 and I-705 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

SR 7 and I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Additional lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between L Street to South 56th Street. Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.