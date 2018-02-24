Bridal Showcase offers one-stop shop for wedding planning

Brides-to-be can reduce the overwhelming task of wedding planning at the fifth annual Bridal Showcase on Sunday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Environmental Services Building, located at 9850 64th St. W. in University Place.

The Bridal Showcase will connect prospective brides with up to 20 different event vendors.

Experience Chambers Creek Regional Park and get inspired by the majestic views of Puget Sound. A sampling of confirmed participants includes live entertainment by Music De-Lite DJ/MC Service, photographers Lauren Bentley and Mike Tabolsky, who will be showcasing their work. Also, preferred caterers X-Group Catering, Jonz Catering and Snuffin’s will have tasty samples, along with Celebrity Cake Studio.

Discover the latest trends from local salon and spa Brassfield’s and their cutting-edge stylists, personalize your dream honeymoon with experienced travel planners, and so much more.

Other highlights include complimentary mimosas for guests 21+ from our beverage partner and showcase vendor KemperSports and a chance to win prizes.

This free event is open to the public. Bring your bridal party, family, and all your ideas and questions to the showcase. This is the place to get your entire wedding planned in one weekend!

For a full list of activities and exhibitors visit www.piercecountywa.org/esbbridal. To learn more about the Environmental Services Building call 253-798-4141.