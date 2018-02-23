Steilacoom Town Administrator Feb. 23 council update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 6, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – March 12, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – February 28, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 5, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Refuse Service:

Due to the adverse weather, Pierce County Refuse/LeMay did not collect garbage or recycle on Thursday. Pick-up for this week has been rescheduled to Saturday (subject to weather and road conditions).

Townwide Power Outage – April 2nd:

A Townwide power outage is scheduled for April 2nd from 7 AM to 5 PM to allow BPA to perform maintenance on their substation that feeds the Town. While the outage is occurring, Town staff will also be performing work which would also normally necessitate local outages.

Steilacoom School District Combined Choirs’ Fundraiser:

The combined efforts of the Steilacoom School District Choirs will be hosting a fundraiser at Topside on Saturday, February 24th from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Proceeds from this event go towards the rental fee for Lagerquist Hall, PLU, one of the best venues for choral music in the state. Saltar’s Point, Pioneer, and Steilacoom High choirs will be performing in this space on March 27th of this year and we rely on this fundraiser to help us pay for the concert hall.

Steilacoom School District Kindergarten Enrollment:

An opportunity to enroll students for kindergarten classes starting in the Fall is scheduled for February 28, 2018 at Cherrydale Primary School from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Norberg Estates:

The developer resubmitted for preliminary plat. The plans appear to be very similar to the initial plans that were submitted in 2009, with 19 lots. The preliminary plat will go before the Planning Commission for an informational meeting and then to Council for public hearing and decision.

Public Safety:

Coffee with the Chief:

March 1, 2018 – 2 – 3 PM – Topside Coffee Cabin – 215 Wilkes Street, Steilacoom.

Please join Chief Rodriguez for coffee and some good discussion. There is not an organized agenda, just an opportunity to talk and ask questions! For more information contact Chief Rodriguez (253)581-0110.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

General:

First Street Project:

We are currently out to bid on the First Street project. Bids are scheduled to be opened on February 27, 2018, with a proposed award recommendation scheduled for the March 6, 2018, Council meeting.

Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall Project:

Plans and specifications for the Chambers Street Stormwater Outfall project are published. Bid opening is set for February 27, 2018, with a proposed recommendation to be made at the March 6, 2018, Council meeting. This project will rehabilitate the stormwater outfall under the railroad tracks near the dock.

Steilacoom Boulevard Nonmotorized Improvement Project Open House:

An open house is scheduled for March 21, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall to review the project and allow residents to provide input on the proposed design.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew spent the week preparing for and responding to the adverse weather, winds followed by snow and freezing temperatures. From the weather report, we anticipate they will be in over the weekend and that this pattern will continue through next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew commenced pulling cable on the Birch Hill Estates project; continued inspections on the Tasanee plat; installed temporary power in the 600 block of 2nd Street; reset the surveillance camera at Sunnyside Park; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the mechanic by delivering the vactor truck to Oregon for repairs; repaired a water leak in the 2800 block of Chambers Bay Court; updated fire hydrant maps and submitted them to West Pierce Fire and Rescue; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused on snow and ice removal at the facilities and parking lots. The Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on storm clean-up in all of the parks and facilities.

Other:

The SW Unit of the League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom are co-sponsoring a public forum on transportation issues in SW Pierce County.

Speakers from Pierce County Transportation Department, Sound Transit and others will address transportation levels of service and needs in the SW County area as well upcoming projects and what to expect.

The forum is 6:30 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 8, at Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388.

Bring your questions and concerns about transportation in SW Pierce, including DuPont, Steilacoom, Lakewood and University Place, as well as about Sound Transit.

For more information, contact Cynthia Stewart, stewdahl@comcast.net, League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Friday March 9th 2:00 pm

Feminism and Pop Culture

Media Scholar Amy Peloff

Explores some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. Learn about Feminism and how to critically read popular media.

Guest Artist Program:

Stop by and see the art show! Members of Pacific Gallery Artists Elaine Fister Erickson and Donna Graham will display their art at the Steilacoom Community Center from March 1 through the end of April as part of the “Guest Artist Series” hosted by The Town of Steilacoom. The art show is located at the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA. Hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 7:30pm; Friday 9am – 4:30pm, (closed weekends and holidays).