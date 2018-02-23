Lakewood snow day February 2018

Our maintenance and operations crews were busy Thursday working to make sure Lakewood’s roads and sidewalks were safe for residents to travel after Wednesday’s late snowfall.

Crews answered the call at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting to work right away. They worked non-stop until noon when they were forced to take a break so they could do some equipment maintenance and plan for the next round of weather.

They drove the city’s snow routes Thursday using a combination of plows and sand/salt to help breakup the snow and ice so that drivers could safely reach their destinations. They shoveled the side walk before sunrise at the Lakewood Station so Sounder commuters could safely walk from the parking lot to the train platform.

By afternoon the warmer temperatures and sun melted and dried most of the city’s streets, except for those in the most wooded areas. Crews remained ready Friday morning and into the day, waiting for the snow as predicted by the weather service.

According to the Lakewood Police Department there were only seven collisions Thursday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to weather, a testament to the hard work of our road crews.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow in the area today (Friday) before 4 p.m. with the snow turning to a rain-snow mix before 10 p.m. Little to no accumulation is expected. We could see wind gusts up to 21 mph, making the predicted low temperature of 33 degrees feel more like 22 to 24 degrees with the wind chill factor.

We are expected to see this pattern of rain and snow showers continue through the weekend as the temperature fluctuates. Accumulation will be minimal.

And while our maintenance and operations team was busy working Thursday, some of you were busy playing. Check out this video of some of the sights from our snow day.