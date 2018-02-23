Lakewood Road Construction updates

Gravelly Lake Drive (100th Street to Bridgeport Way): The Contractor will return to finish up work once we have weather that will allow for the formation and pouring of the remaining concrete sidewalks and driveways for paving operations. A date for paving has not been set.

Roadway Safety Improvement Project (40th & 96th Streets): Construction will begin Monday, Feb. 26. Information was delivered to affected businesses to explain how they will be impacted. The first week will consist of mobilization to the site, survey, and removal of existing pavement.

59th Avenue Overlay (Main to 100th Streets): Design has begun. The project will be advertised March 20 for April construction. Construction will be performed at night to avoid conflict with local businesses and the Lakewood Farmers Market, etc.

Dekoven Drive traffic calming: Work began this week to prepare Dekoven Drive for the construction of two compact roundabouts at 100th Street and Meadow Road.

John Dower Road: Contractor Ceccanti is finishing pouring the sidewalk and restoring behind the sidewalk. The electrician continues to pull wire for the lighting. Final paving is dependent on weather and warmer temperatures – outside temp must by 45 degrees to place the final asphalt lift. This could bump the completion date. This Safe Routes to Schools grant-funded project adds curb, gutters and sidewalks.

Phillips Road: Contractor Ceccanti finished patching the road and is restoring property behind the walkway. They are waiting on utilities to be relocated to the new utility poles before they can finish the sidewalks. Crosswalk lights and lighting are finishing up.

Steilacoom Boulevard: Tacoma Public Utilities continues to set new transmission poles and should be finished by next week. Miles Resources hopes to start construction in early March.