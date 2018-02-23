High School and Beyond Night 2018 Exceptional Family Resource Fair

Thursday, March 1, 2018, promises to be an exciting night at Steilacoom High School. Two events will take place to benefit students and their families in planning for the future, the annual High School and Beyond Night and the Exceptional Families Resource Fair. Families of 8th grade students are invited to Steilacoom High to assist in planning for their future by meeting with college and career representatives. Post-secondary schools from the Pacific Northwest area will be in attendance as well as military and vocational opportunity representatives.

Partnering with the High School and Beyond Night 2018 is the Exceptional Families Resource Fair. This information and resource fair is designed for families of students with special needs. The fair will be held in the Steilacoom High School Library from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Resources available will include training, recreational opportunities, employment and life skills services. Support services from Joint-Based Lewis McChord will also be in attendance. Hometown Dogs Food truck will be on-site during the event.

Steilacoom High School is located at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, WA 98388