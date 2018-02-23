Democracy Under Siege in DuPont

Submitted by Judy Norris

Our democratic civic process in DuPont is under attack by City Hall! The voices of YOU, the citizens, as well as our fine planning commission and city council have been ignored.

Our Community Development Director, Jeff Wilson, under the vision of Mayor Courts, does not understand his favorite Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Our DuPont code prohibiting no freestanding/distribution warehouses on Old Fort Lake has always meant NO FREESTANDING WAREHOUSES AND/OR NO DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSES. Wilson has interpreted the code to mean only freestanding distribution warehouses are not allowed.

A “/” in all dictionary, grammar and legal law term books means AND/OR. Our city admin is bending over backwards to accommodate Copper Leaf’s wish to infest our Crown Jewel with warehouses. WAREHOUSES WITH NO SIZE RESTRICTION (NOT DISTRIBUTION) ARE ALLOWED in the proposed draft code language under this devious sleight of hands our city admin has foisted onto our City Council for an upcoming vote.

This sneaky word play completely disregards the planning commission’s clear vote on Oct 9, 2017 (“A motion was made and seconded to strike the language that would permit freestanding warehouses from the Comprehensive Plan and the Subarea Plan (Marlett/Ballard.) The vote carried 7-0. SOURCE: City of DuPont 2017-10-09 Planning Commission Minutes. You can see the minutes for yourself on our City of DuPont webpage. Your City Council upheld the planning commission’s vote Nov 2017 !