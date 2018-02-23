Caring for Kids Says Thank You!

Submitted by Diane Formoso

The Caring for Kids’ Happy Hearts Auction was a sellout with 550 tickets sold. It was an incredible night and a lot of fun. Thank you so much for all of your support for our kids in need.

Read Across America is just around the corner. Caring for Kids will be distributing approximately 2,000 new books, through the schools, to the kids in our community. A box of ten books weighs 25 pounds. These new books are purchased from First Book for only 65 cents each. The retail price for most of the books is $16. We continue to be a very busy all-volunteer organization!

Our St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Dance will be held at the Lakewood Elks on March 17th from 7:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. The tickets are only $15 and for adults only. There will be a no host bar. Please purchase your tickets in advance, email: carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777.