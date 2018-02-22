Williams’ ‘Menagerie’ shows a different kind of zoo

Tennessee Williams is touted to be one the three great American dramatist of the 20th Century. It is a short list of which to be very proud – Williams is joined by Arthur Miller, “Death of a Salesman” and Eugene O’Neil, “Long Day’s Journey into Night.”

Much of Williams’ work is from his life experiences; his childhood and youth were not happy ones, his realistic writing proves that.

Lakewood Playhouse has chosen this poignant masterpiece for its classic offering of the theater’s 79th Season and engaged Micheal O’Hara to direct it – both are wise choices.

O’Hara easily sees the glass-like vulnerability of his characters and imbues his image into his cast’s interpretation.

In “The Glass Menagerie,” the playwright offers a cast of characters who resemble those inhabitants of a zoo.

There is Tom Wingfield, the narrator of the tale of his dysfunctional family. Tom delivers the story and appears within it at the same time. Tom is like a caged leopard pacing behind the barred opening to his stifled world – vacillating on whether or not to attempt to change his spots.

The matriarch, Amanda Wingfield, is the Mother Hen with peacock illusions of grandeur as she frets of her lost control of her children and of a poorly spent life.

The daughter, Laura Wingfield, the poor broken sparrow who suffers from timidity and pines away her life in the corner of her tarnished cage, unable to fly away, making the best of her lot in a flight into a dream world.

In comes Jim O’Connor, a possible “gentleman caller” for Laura. Jim is like a gentle dehorned unicorn whose imagined magical promise disappears when he douses Laura’s dream through no fault of his own

Lastly, the patriarch, the albatross – the missing link – the one who got away, escaped into the real world – Amanda’s husband, the children’s father; the unseen hand who culminated the dysfunctional behavior of his forgotten family.

O’Hara has taken these characters and selected an excellent cast of actors who match each so closely it’s difficult to believe they are just acting.

Their efforts are played out on a simplistic set of platforms designed by James Venturini. Venturini uses the upstage loft in the theatre to denote a fire escape with ladder descending onto the terrace adjacent to the Wingfield apartment which is stage right of the dining room with an unseen kitchen behind its upstage wall. The dining room houses a makeshift office on stage right from the formal table and chairs, center, then one step down to the parlor which exits up the audience right aisle to the front door. Only minimal pieces of furniture are in the rooms; the only ornamentation on the walls is a huge picture of the unseen husband in his grand naval garb.

Rachel Dimmig and Blayne Fujita do the costumes. Aaron Mohs-Hale does the lighting design. John Munn does the sound design and Alyshia Collins is stage manager.

O’Hara’s cast brings Williams’ story to life with love and care. Each has developed their character and their relationship (or lack thereof) with each other, which is so natural it is like the audience is peering though a picture window to sequestered action being played out in some actual family’s home.

Niclas Olson is Tom. Olson is so realistic in the role the audience seems to silently scream to him to get out as soon as he can. Olson gives the character the feeling of maintaining quiet desperation in dealing with his mother. His love/hate for her is evident, as is his affection for his sister; she is obviously the reason he has remained in the failing relationship. O’Hara has also given Tom the job of calling the light changes, which Olson does with a gentle motion of the hand. This simple gesture lets the audience know that Tom is in charge of the destiny of the dark and light of his life.

Dayna Childs is Amanda. Childs makes a worthy foe of her son, whom she loves as much as she does her daughter. The actor shows her character’s loss of her youth and the joys which accompanied those past years she ever reenacts to keep them uppermost in her mind, sometimes crowding out more important issues. Childs makes Amanda a demanding parent in a usual velvet glove; however, when Williams lets Amanda go, Childs has no rival in letting it be known who is boss in the household.

Jess Weaver is the shy Laura who tries so hard to please but gets no pleasure from almost anything in her life. Weaver shows her love for her brother and her fear of her mother as an under-developed child, stuck in her pre-teen years; a comfortable escape from her overbearing mother. Weaver uses her body perfectly to denote her disability. Even when sitting on the floor in front of her collection of fragile glass animals, Weaver places herself on a cushion helping her deformed foot into place with her hands as though she has done this move for her lifetime.

The interaction between the three family members is extremely authentic from the love, the hate, the demanding, the verbal and near physical fighting; the yelling and screaming and – the forgiving. All is part of the everyday life of a family. Olson, Childs and Weaver make up this family and do an excellent job of it.

Nick Fitzgerald is Jim O’Connor, the Gentleman Caller, who finds himself in an unfortunate situation with old schoolmates. Fitzgerald makes his character somewhat embarrassed because of the misunderstanding. He attempts to make the most of a bad mistake with little avail and is happiest that he is able to make his adieus and tiptoe out of the lives of the family Wingfield.

“The Glass Menagerie” continues at The Lakewood Playhouse in the northeast section of the Lakewood Towne Center, just behind the Pierce Transit Bus Depot through March 11, each Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. There is a pay-what-you-can and an actor’s benefit performance scheduled for Thursday, February 22 and March 1, respectively, at 8 p.m.

For more information or reservations, call the box office at (253) 588-0042 or go online to www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

With “The Glass Menagerie,” O’Hara has created an excellent production of a well crafted play about an American family. Many of you will recognize the truth of the tale. All will recognize the talent and the work which went into the creation of this production. Don’t miss the experience.