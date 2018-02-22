Tantalizing Thailand with Sarah

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Sarah Murdoch returns to Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) to give a presentation on her newest area of expertise- the country of Thailand. Those who have toured with Sarah with Rick Steves Tours, or who have attended her previous talks to LIFE, will be eager to hear her again, as she is an excellent speaker.

Active retirees are welcomed to attend this class on Monday, February 26th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.in the Morken Center of Pacific Lutheran University. Pre-registration is not necessary, as class fee of $15 can be paid at the door, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (cash or check). More details may be found at www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or by contacting LIFE’s Program Coordinator at stewarla@plu.edu 253.241.4166