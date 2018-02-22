Barbara J. Rothstein is an experienced, extremely capable and highly respected judge. She’s served as chief judge of our federal district.
Read more: Police lawsuit: Lakewood takes risk with public money | The News Tribune
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
Barbara J. Rothstein is an experienced, extremely capable and highly respected judge. She’s served as chief judge of our federal district.
Read more: Police lawsuit: Lakewood takes risk with public money | The News Tribune
Leave a Reply