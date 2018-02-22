Pierce Raiders Softball has vouched out of attending the NWAC Pre-Season Softball Tournament in Richland, WA. due to snow.

The Raiders have had to change their weekend due to roads in our area. Lakewood received three inches of snow over night and more snow is in store tonight.

The team had to leave on Friday morning to go to the Tri-Cities, but the current weather here and on Snoqualmie Pass lead to the decision to stay home.The Raiders did not have practice today due to the snow.

The team will practice on Friday and they will now have a practice on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. indoors.

Pierce is now schedule to play on Friday, March 9th at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, WA. for the InterRegion Tournament, which is scheduled for the weekend.

The Raiders are hoping to set up games prior to the Tournament. More information soon.

Source: Pierce Raiders Softball Will Not Play At NWAC Preseason Tournament – Pierce College Athletics