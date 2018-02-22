Joffrey Ballet Partners with Dance Theatre Northwest

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

On Sunday, March 11, 2018, Dance Theatre Northwest will be hosting the Joffrey Ballet School’s summer intensive auditions for dancers age 8 to 25. Registration begins at 11:30 AM at the DTNW studios at 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, in University Place, WA, and the audition will begin at 12:30 PM. Online registration is available at www.joffreyballetschool.com/auditions.

Joffrey Ballet Master Class with Ann Dillon – A Master Ballet Class will be conducted from 2:15-3:45PM. Register for the Master Ballet Class at DTNW by phone or in person. Registration for teens/adults ages 8 and up is open and the class fee for those not already auditioning is $25. For those auditioning the Master class fee is $15.

March 11th

Ballet Registration (Ages 8 to 25)

11:30AM – 12:30PM

Ballet 1 Audition (Ages 8 to 25)

12:30PM – 2:00PM

Ballet Masterclass

2:15pm- 3:45pm