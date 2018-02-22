Billy is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Billy is one cool cat. You’ll notice that his tail gets extra poofy, when he’s happy and getting his hind scratched. The four-year-old’s jam includes hanging out and chilling in addition to being pet, brushed, and talked to. Headbunting, keyboard monopolizing, and nose rubs are part of his deal, as well.

Billy is a very loving dude who would be best in a home where he can cuddle, explore, cuddle some more, and be your favorite. Meet him today at Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital, 401 Fawcett Ave, Suite 100 in Tacoma. #A481625. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.