Bates: Death penalty bill the focus of KBTC TV’s Northwest Now public affairs program

As of February 2018, there are eight people on Washington’s Death Row at Walla Walla State Prison. In 2014, Governor Jay Inslee placed a moratorium on the state’s death penalty program, and now there’s a bill that’s gaining momentum in the state legislature that could abolish the death penalty forever in our state.

In this edition of KBTC’s Northwest Now, we sit down with a former death row inmate who was exonerated of a 1980s-era murder that he did not commit. How many other innocent people are on death row throughout our country?

Also, what about victims and their families? Will abolishing the death penalty remove justice for them? We’ll hear from Steve Strachan, head of the Washington Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Association, who disapproves of removing the death penalty from our state’s justice system.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.