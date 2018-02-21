Volunteers sought to serve on Tacoma Dome Link Extension Stakeholder Group

Sound Transit is seeking volunteers to serve as community members of the Tacoma Dome Link Extension Stakeholder Group. Members will work with other group members to help refine project alternatives for further study in the environmental review phase of the project. The project being studied will extend Link Light Rail from the Federal Way Transit Center to the Tacoma Dome.

The agency will consider Stakeholder Group candidates based on their knowledge of public transportation and mobility policy issues in South King and Pierce counties, interest in how transportation affects the lives of people in the region, and understanding of one or more of the served communities along the project corridor. Candidates must also reflect the diversity of the corridor and be able to provide a balance of neighborhood and community interests.

Individuals selected to serve on the Stakeholder Group must be able to work collaboratively with other group members who hold diverse opinions and perspectives and demonstrate a commitment to seeking consensus-driven solutions within the project schedule and budget. Members must be able to attend group meetings regularly and participate fully in group activities.

The Tacoma Dome Link Extension Stakeholder Group will provide a forum for community members to inform the development of alternatives for extending regional light rail from Federal Way to the Tacoma Dome. Stakeholder Group members will work through project issues and build consensus around key project decisions, highlight specific issues and trade-offs in the corridor, and make recommendations to help identify alternatives to study during environmental review. More information about the project is available at soundtransit.org/tdlink.

The group will meet up to six times around major project milestones between March and spring 2019. More information on the Stakeholder Group is available online.

To Apply

Submit a completed Stakeholder Group application online. The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. March 6.

Appointment Process

The Tacoma Dome Link Extension Elected Leadership Group will review application materials and confirm the appointments.

Sound Transit actively seeks to include persons from diverse backgrounds and professional areas of expertise. Persons of color and women are encouraged to apply.