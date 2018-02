One of Tacoma’s most beloved Italian restaurants will soon close its doors.

Adriatic Grill Italian Cuisine and Wine Bar has announced that its last day of business is Sunday. According to a statement from owner/operators Bill and Monique Trudnowski, the building owner has sold the property and has ended the lease.

