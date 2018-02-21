Lakewood Playhouse rolls out new logo

The Lakewood Playhouse made a number of announcements at this year’s season reveal and fun-raiser last Sunday on February 18th, 2018, including unveiling its first brand new logo in over 20 years!

The Logo was designed through a unique collaboration between the Graphic’s Department at Clover Park Technical College instructed by Daryll Owens and with local artist, and Lakewood Playhouse resident poster designer, James Stowe, who served as a mentor to the students and gave them firsthand knowledge of working in the field as a Freelance Artist. Mr. Stowe also served as the “Representative” for the “Client” that they were designing the logo for – The Lakewood Playhouse – giving them the educational opportunity of experiencing a realistic simulation of how the advertising market would respond to their efforts.

The Students were given the guidelines that the Logo must be visually striking, but simple, and yet capture the immediate recognition of what Lakewood Playhouse presents as well as reflect its Eighty Year History.

John Barger, a student at CPTC, rose to the occasion and captured the deeply-rooted, community based, past of the Playhouse while presenting a clear representation of what it is accomplishing today.

Mr. Barger also designed another logo that would serve as the official “banner” of our upcoming Landmark 80th Anniversary Season starting in September of 2018.

“We love the classic, retro feel of these designs,” Managing Artistic Director John Munn complimented, “But we also love the clean, and elegant lines, that capture our vision for the theatre’s future. We can’t wait to share it with our Theatre Family throughout the area and beyond.”

The new logo has already made its appearance online and will begin to appear on posters and programs during Lakewood Playhouse’s South Sound Premier of Peter and the Starcatcher on March 30th, 2018.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “The new Lakewood Playhouse logo” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042.