Lakewood Pavilion in the Park contract approved

Work will begin in the coming months on the Pavilion in the Park project planned for Fort Steilacoom Park.

At its Feb. 20 meeting the Lakewood City Council unanimously supported awarding a contract to Construct, Inc. for $816,377 to build the outdoor event facility in the park near the playground and picnic shelter.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood approached the City Council in the spring of 2014 with a pledge to dedicate $300,000 through in-kind and cash contributions to a community project in the city.

Ultimately it was decided that a community gathering space be created at Fort Steilacoom Park to further enhance the offerings at the 350-acre park that offers both passive and active recreation opportunities.

A series of public meetings were held where people were asked to share their ideas for what type of event facility they’d like to see at the park. That public input ultimately shaped the design of the performance and event venue. The design was approved by the council in 2017.

The total cost to build the project is estimated at $1.3 million. The facility includes a multipurpose room and performance area, storage rooms for things like chairs and tables and space for restrooms and a warming kitchen area.

The front will include a concrete platform and pads for lighting and speakers and a grass seating area with a landscaped block or concrete seat wall at the back.

To-date the Rotary Club of Lakewood has provided more than $100,000 of in-kind funding for construction drawings, engineering and bidding documents and has pledged approximately $25,000 of in-kind support for construction management of the project. The group has also committed an in-kind contribution to complete the landscaping and painting of the facility, valued at nearly $39,000.

Next steps include revisiting the five-year business plan crafted in 2016 for the facility with the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The advisory board is expected to begin its review in March. Once complete it will go to the City Council for information.