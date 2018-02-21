The Suburban Times

Kylei Hunter to appear on Let’s Make A Deal

Kylei Hunter from University Place recently joined host Wayne Brady on Let’s Make A Deal. The episode with Kylei will air on Friday, February 23rd at 3pm PT/ET on CBS.

University Place’s Kylei Hunter with Wayne Brady on Let’s Make A Deal.

Learn more at Let’s Make A Deal’s Facebook Page.

