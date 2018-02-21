Heritage League of Pierce County Recognizes Lakewood’s "Historical Phil"

The Heritage League of Pierce County held their annual meeting and awards presentation at the Washington State History Museum earlier this month. At the meeting, the League presented Lakewood writer and historian Phil Raschke with their “2017 Promotion and Marketing award”.

Raschke, who goes by “Historical Phil” on KLAY Radio, was cited for his outstanding efforts in promoting “local history for a wide audience through his radio program, lectures and historical films.”

Raschke is a member of both the Lakewood History Museum and the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum as well as coordinator of the annual Lakewood Asian Film Fest. His daily radio show on KLAY features historically significant events and people that relate to communities within Pierce County. Noteworthy “Historical Phil” programs airing in 2017 included Puyallup’s famous 1853 “Carson Ferry Crossing”, Tacoma’s 1900 “4th of July Streetcar Disaster” that killed over 40 people, Lakewood’s historic “Flett Family Farm”, the 1891 Steilacoom “Bair Drug Store Poison Register” and mystery woman “Carlotta Cantwell” of Tacoma.