Phase II of 27th Street Improvements Begin this Summer in U.P.

The next phase of the City’s 27th Street Improvement Plan is about to get underway. Contractors will be invited to submit bids this spring with construction slated to begin this summer.

This second phase of pedestrian improvements will occur on the south side of 27th Street West from Grandview Drive to Louise Street West. Plans call for new sidewalks, curbs and gutters as well as ornamental street lighting that reflects the 27th Street Business District’s historic roots as U.P.’s first business area. The lighting, along with street benches and street banners, have helped to create a unique identity for this area which continues to be a vital part of the city’s economic success.

Phase II also calls for a landscaped pedestrian buffer/planter strip where existing rights-of-way allow. Improved crosswalks will be installed and include ADA-accessible ramps. Existing public utilities will be adjusted as well.

Phase I of this project began in 2016 along the north side of 27th Street and included pedestrian safety improvements such as new sidewalks, bike lanes and street lighting, much of which was covered by a Safe Routes to School grant.

City staff held a meeting with area stakeholders on Feb. 6 to highlight what to expect during this next phase of construction and to answer questions. As was the case during Phase I, every effort will be made to ensure ease of access to businesses in the 27th Street Business District and to minimize traffic delays in the area.

This phase of the project is primarily funded through a $1.2 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration.

The 27th Street Improvement Plan is designed to make the business district safer, more accessible and inviting to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. For more information on this project, please contact the City’s Engineering Department at 253.460.2534.