Night work requires lane, ramp closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 have multiple overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled the week of Feb. 19.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time. Signed detours are in place for night ramp closures.

Thursday night lane closures

Overnight drivers in Tacoma will want to pay attention to lane closures on northbound I-5. From 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 to 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, crews will detour all lanes of northbound I-5 through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

Additional lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road to South 38th Street and on the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5.

Ramp closures

Monday, Feb. 19

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Feb. 23

Southbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday. Drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 will detour via southbound I-5 to the South 56th interchange to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Additional information on HOV construction is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com.