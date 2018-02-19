WSDOT: I-5 noise barrier planned for Tillicum

The city recently learned WSDOT is proposing to build a noise barrier wall in Tillicum as part of its I-5 Congestion Relief Project. This concrete wall is a mitigation requirement from the project’s environmental assessment. It will be between 8 and 18 feet tall and will be adjacent to I-5, stretching from 14405 to 14623 Union Avenue (Spruce Street to the Teriyaki House) for a total length of 1,440 feet.

WSDOT is in the process of sending letters to property owners and tenants notifying them of the construction. An analysis estimates that 30 dwelling units will receive a noise reduction benefit from this wall between 3 and 8 dBA. Recipients of the letters are being asked to contact WSDOT with any questions.