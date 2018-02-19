Syrian Refugee Crisis lecture

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Dr. Steve Niva will give a lecture titled, “A New Europe: How the Syrian Refugee Crisis Has Changed Europe.” Niva teaches International Politics and Middle East studies at The Evergreen State College, and Learning Is ForEver (LIFE) has asked him to return to give a second presentation on Thursday, February 22nd.

This class for active retirees will be held at Pacific Lutheran University’s Morken Center, Room 103, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Walk in registration begins at 10:00 a.m. – $15, cash or check. www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar LIFE’s Program Coordinator may be contacted at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166